DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dover has become the first city in New Hampshire to raise the age to possess, use and purchase tobacco products to 21.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports City Council voted to approve the ordinance in a 6-1-2 vote Wednesday night. Mayor Karen Weston recused herself from the vote because her family owns a store that sells cigarettes.

Supporters of the ordinance say it will help increase the health and safety of young people in the city.

Many convenience store owners spoke against the ordinance, saying it would drive business elsewhere.

The state age to buy and use tobacco products is 18. However, state law allows municipalities to adopt laws that are more stringent.

The ordinance is set to go into effect Thursday.

