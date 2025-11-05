BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man pleaded guilty in a cold case out of New Hampshire dating back to 1984.

Michael Lewis, 65, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter related to homicides that happened in 1984 and 1993.

According to officials, one of the cases involved the killing of Brian Watson, 23, whose body was found off I-93 South in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1984.

Watson was last seen alive in July 1984. He was reported missing a moth later by his mother, and his body was found by a passerby 40 feet from I-93 South. He was later identified through dental records.

After an investigation, officials say authorities determined that Lewis and another man, who were both involved in South Boston’s drug trade, shot Watson in Boston and took his body to New Hampshire.

Lewis was indicted for first-degree murder in 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)