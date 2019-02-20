NH college student discharged from rehab center after horrifying head-on crash

(WHDH) — An 18-year-old involved in a fiery head-on crash in New Hampshire last month was discharged from the health center where he had been undergoing treatment as he continues making great progress in his rehabilitation process.

The horrifying crash was caught on camera by two men who pulled over to help save the young man’s life on Route 101 in Dublin.

Sam LaChance was headed back to Keene State College to begin his second semester when he collided with a tractor-trailer. He suffered a fractured foot, ruptured spleen, and burns.

RELATED: ‘Absolutely a miracle’: Mother of teen involved in fiery NH crash grateful son is alive

“Absolutely a miracle. Everyone was in the right place at the right time,” Sam’s mother, Jessica LaChance, said after the crash. “Total disbelief. I didn’t realize how horrible it actually was. A mom’s worst nightmare.”

The video showed a massive fireball erupt after LaChance veered into the opposite travel lane and hit the truck.

The trucker, 66-year-old Jean Morency, was not seriously injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)