BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the Bow, New Hampshire community came together for a memorial service Saturday to honor the lives of two children killed in a car crash last week.

Nicholas and Gavin Oullette were killed in a car crash on I-89 last week. Their father, retired police officer Tom Oullette, had just been named his district’s school resource officer in order to spend time with his family and was driving during the crash.

Tom Oullette was seriously injured but able to attend Saturday’s ceremony, which drew hundreds of community members. Nicholas, 16, was a member of the JV football team and his coach Chris Robbins remembered him as a great teammate.

“When you think of Nick, he’s everything you’d want in a teammate. A friend and a person,” Robbins said.

Gavin 6, was always smiling and loved jumping on the trampoline, his aunt Julie Ouellette Barrios said. She said the boys’ spirits would live on.

“The energy put forth in the name of kindness is unseen and yet I’ll tell you we feel it. Deeply,” Barrios said. “It is very real to the Ouellette family, in the same way the spirit of Gavin and Nick is real. Unseen yet very very present.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help the Ouellettes.



