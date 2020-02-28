NH community to pay final respects to Air Force captain killed in Afghanistan

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A New Hampshire community is set to pay their final respects to an Air Force captain who was killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan last month.

A wake for Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, of Hudson, is planned for Friday at St. Kathryn Church from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same church.

Phaneuf was one of two Air Force officers killed when their military plane went down on Jan. 27 in a Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan.

The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there’s no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

