HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Seabrook, New Hampshire police officer was arrested by Haverhill Police on Monday, officials said.

Officials say John Giarrusso was arrested and arraigned in Haverhill District Court on child sex abuse material charges.

Police confirm he was placed on administrative leave.

Details at this time are limited.

