MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire couple turned themselves over to the police in connection with allegations that date back more than 20 years.

Late last year, a woman came forward with information about alleged sexual abuse that she endured when she was a child. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that 53-year-old Daniel O’Dell assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was approximately nine years old, and his girlfriend, 41-year-old Sherry Letendre, was present during these assaults, according to police.

O’Dell was charged with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (Pattern) on a Child.

Letendre was charged with Criminal Liability to Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (Pattern) on a Child. Both charges are felonies.

Their bail was each set at $350 cash, and they will likely be arraigned on March 19, 2024, in Manchester District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox