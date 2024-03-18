MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire couple turned themselves over to the police in connection with allegations that date back more than 20 years.

Late last year, a woman came forward with information about alleged sexual abuse that she endured when she was a child. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that 53-year-old Daniel O’Dell assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was approximately nine years old, and his girlfriend, 41-year-old Sherry Letendre, was present during these assaults, according to police.

O’Dell was charged with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (Pattern) on a Child.

Letendre was charged with Criminal Liability to Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (Pattern) on a Child. Both charges are felonies.

Their bail was each set at $350 cash, and they will likely be arraigned on March 19, 2024, in Manchester District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)