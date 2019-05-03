NH couple arrested for allegedly injuring child by forcing them to exercise as punishment

WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Winchester, New Hampshire couple accused of injuring a child in their care by forcing them to exercise as punishment and then declining to seek medical attention are facing criminal charges, officials said.

As a result of an investigation in collaboration with the state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families, authorities determined the father had forced the child to perform an unnamed exercise for punitive reasons that caused the child to suffer injuries, according to Winchester police.

After the injury, police say neither the father nor the stepmother sought medical attention for the child.

Their names have not been released to ensure the welfare and safety of the child.

The father and stepmother turned themselves over to police on May 1 and released on a summons to appear in Keene District Court at a later date to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent.

