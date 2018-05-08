NH couple has up-close encounter with large moose

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire, couple recently came face-to-face with a large moose that wandered through their yard.

“We had a moose come into our yard and right up to our door!” Nichole DiVietro said in a Facebook post. “I thought the moose was going to try to walk into my house.”

Video showed the moose curiously peering into DiVietro’s windows before walking off several minutes later.

DiVietro said her husband Erik named to the moose “Mooshy” in honor of her sister Mishy, who recently passed away.

