NH couple held without bail after husband allegedly killed wife’s lover, forced her to behead body

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - A married couple is facing charges after the husband allegedly killed his wife’s lover and forced her to behead the body.

Brittany Barron, 31, was arrested Thursday night in New Hampshire and faced a judge Friday with two black eyes after she told police her husband, Armondo Barron, beat her, put a gun in her mouth then murdered her coworker and lover, according to investigators.

According to court documents, Armondo used his wife’s phone to lure her lover to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge, New Hampshire. That is where he allegedly shot the victim in the head and then forced Brittany to drive the victim’s body to Coos County, saw off his head and bury his body.

“Deep into the North Woods, the defendant decapitated Jonathan, wrapped his head in a tarp and placed in a grave in order to prevent investigators from identifying Jonathan if his body was ever found. The defendant then wrapped his body in a tarp and dragged him deeper into he woods where police found it in a shallow brook,” Prosecutor Scott Chase said. “This was all with the intent to conceal a capital murder.”

Brittany Barron is charged with three counts of tampering with evidence to which she pleaded not guilty.

“Everything that the state alleges Ms. Barron did, she did under duress, and I mean under duress meaning direct fear for her life,” her attorney Richard Guerriero said. “After having been beaten he put a gun in her mouth, he applied enough force to her neck to make it difficult for her to breathe to the point that she passed out.”

Armondo Barron pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge.

Both are being held behind bars without bail.

The couple has a 9-year-old daughter who has also been interviewed by police.

