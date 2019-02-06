NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A man and a woman who said they ran an animal rescue operation have each pleaded guilty to 15 complaints of animal cruelty after police said they found malnourished dogs, cats, reptiles, rabbits and birds a their New Hampshire home.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports 28-year-old Edith Daughen and 30-year-old Nicholas Torrey, both formerly of New Hampton, were ordered Tuesday to pay over $18,000 in restitution to the animal shelters that subsequently took the animals in.

They were arrested last year on at least 44 counts each of animal cruelty. Police said a snake and bird were found dead, and many other animals had no food or water.

The couple ran the White Gates Critter Sanctuary.

