NH couple shocked when hot air balloon comes in for landing in front yard

(WHDH) A New Hampshire couple were enjoying breakfast Sunday when they say they were shocked to see a hot air balloon floating overhead.

The captain of the vessel asked if it would be OK to land in their yard and the visitors from above exchanged gifts with their unsuspecting hosts.

“They offered either a bottle of champagne, which is customary. They also said if you prefer Canadian maple syrup you can have that instead,” Jim Krzywicki said. “So, I said, ‘I’ll take the maple syrup.”

Krzywicki said his wife enjoyed the maple syrup with some blueberry pancakes and he hopes he will get the chance to fly in a balloon himself.

