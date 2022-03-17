RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A husband and wife from New Hampshire each won $25,000 a year for life prizes on lottery tickets that they recently purchased in Massachusetts.

Tressy and Gilles Courcy, of Raymond, each won their prizes on the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on their tickets — a combination of special dates — matched those selected in the drawing on Feb. 24, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The Courcys claimed their prizes at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester and they both received one-time payments of $390,000.

The winnings tickets were purchased at Skelley State Line Mobil on Main Street in Haverhill. The store will receive a pair of $5,000 bonuses for its sale of these tickets.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

