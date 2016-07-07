NH dad drowns trying to save son

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire dad made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save his son, who was struggling to swim after a boat accident in upstate New York.

The Milford, New Hampshire dad drowned after his boat hit a rock Wednesday, said police.

According to investigators, the man was trying to help his 13-year-old son when he went under and did not resurface.

Another boater pulled the teen from the water.

The teen is in critical condition.

The boy’s uncle was also injured in the accident.

Nobody in the boat was wearing a life jacket, said investigators.

