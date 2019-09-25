NH dad facing assault charges after 5-month-old child hospitalized with serious injuries

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire father is facing assault charges after police say his 5-month-old child was hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday night.

Xavier Luna, 24, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for a report of an infant that was being treated for “suspicious” bodily injuries learned the child had sustained the injuries the night before while in the care of Luna, police said.

Investigators say Luna is responsible for causing the injuries, which were not accidental in nature.

While the infant’s injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.

Luna was later taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

