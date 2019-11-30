NH DOC asking for public’s help searching for escaped convict

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of corrections is turning to the public for help searching for a minimum-security resident who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Shaun Cook, who goes by Summer, was placed on “escape” status just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night after she failed to return to the North End Transitional Housing Unit in Concord, officials say.

Cook is a transgender female and is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Cook is serving time for a reckless conduct charge from 2014.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at 603-271-1860, New Hampshire State Police or local law enforcement agency.

