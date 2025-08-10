CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is turning to the public for help locating a minimum-security inmate who has been placed on escape status.

David Paul Hamilton, a minimum-security inmate of the Transitional Work Center in Concord has been placed on ESCAPE status as of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hamilton was last seen at Calvary Cemetery getting into a full-size black pickup truck, with a cap and aftermarket exhaust at approximately 9:45 p.m.

