MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has announced that Angus J. Anderson, a minimum-security inmate of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been placed on escape status as of Friday.

Anderson was last seen outside of Catholic Medical Center at 10:10 a.m.

Anderson is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair styled in a fade, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, white and gray sneakers, and black socks. Anderson’s right arm and left leg are completely tattooed. He was carrying a black backpack and a dark green camouflage baseball hat at the time of his departure.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact Chief Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 848-2569 or call the local police.

