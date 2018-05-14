NEWMARKET, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — A New Hampshire family doctor facing sexual assault charges is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Newmarket police arrested 57-year-old Hugh Macdonald on charges of seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Officers took Macdonald into custody Friday at Wentworth Health Partners Great Bay Family Practice following a month-long investigation, police said.

Officials brought Newfields resident Macdonald to Rockingham County Jail at $100,000 cash bail. Macdonald was bailed out Saturday, a jail representative said.

Hospital officials announced that Macdonald won’t be performing services at Wentworth-Douglass hospital or Wentworth Health Partners pending further developments.

“The safety and security of our patients remains our top priority,” a spokesperson for the hospital said. “We are cooperating fully with police.”

Macdonald is ordered to not contact the alleged victim. Efforts to reach Macdonald Saturday were unsuccessful.

