NH driver in fatal crash had cannabis in blood

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Police say a driver in a crash that killed his passenger on Interstate 91 in Vermont had cannabis in his blood.

Police have charged 34-year-old Keith Cushman, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, with grossly careless and negligent operation with death resulting in Sept. 3 accident in Norwich. They said toxicology results confirmed cannabis was in his blood.

Police said Cushman’s southbound car hit the median and rolled over. Thirty-seven-year-old Theodore Haley, who was thrown from the vehicle and then pinned under it, died at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known if Cushman had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

