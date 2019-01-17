NH drug bust yields 2 arrests, $135K worth of fentanyl

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A drug bust in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night yielded two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $135,000, officials said.

Detectives executing a search warrant on Merrimack Street around 6:45 p.m. arrested 51-year-old Rafael Pepen and 47-year-old Melvin Martinez in connection with an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the area, according to the Manchester Police Department.

In addition to the fentanyl, cutting agents and more than $1,100 in cash were said to be taken from a second-floor apartment.

Pepen is charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Martinez is charged with conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Both men are slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Thursday.

