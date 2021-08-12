MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire Easterseals worker is set to face a judge Thursday after police say she sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student over the span of several months.

Lisa Tanguay, 45, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, prostitution, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and intentional contribution to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Her bail was set at $50,000 pending her arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

Tanguay, a staffer at the nonprofit, initially gave the residential student special treatment and gifts but started having sexual contact with the victim as time went on, police said.

Easterseals’ facilities serve young people with both general and special educational needs, as well as behavioral challenges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

