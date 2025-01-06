NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire elementary school was closed for inspection on Monday after staff members found a bat flying inside of the building last week.

Newport School District Superintendent Donna Magoon said investigators found evidence of brown bats living in Richard Elementary School in Newport, N.H.

Magoon released a statement to the community Friday regarding the incident on Thursday.

“As you may be aware, bats have been present in the Richards Elementary School building. Yesterday, one of the bats was observed flying inside the school. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking this situation very seriously,” she said in the statement.

The district said several staff members became ill due to the bat’s waste.

Monadnock Pest and Wildlife Services conducted a full inspection of the building to determine when it will reopen.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our school community,” Magoon said.

