NH elementary school student gives tearful recall of bullying threats

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) — A fifth-grader from a New Hampshire elementary school spoke in front of her town’s school board at a recent meeting, holding back tears as she spoke of the bullying she endures at her school.

The student from Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow spoke about her experiences, saying, “Bullying is a big problem at our school.”

“I am a victim of it,” she said. “My parents have contacted the school but it continues. It happened to me and my classmates.”

“I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my backyard. I ask you, what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates from bullying? I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied.”

7News spoke to a member of the school board who said he was taken aback by the girl’s bravery in coming forward.

“She was very emotional,” he said. It was heart-throbbing. To hear her talk about it and the fear in her voice…no child should have to deal with that.”

The superintendent of the school released a statement that read, in part:

“The Timberlane Regional School District supports ‘student voice.’ We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable.”

Members of the school board and the audience gave the student a round of applause for speaking up. But at least one board member said that such a threat made by another student should have already been under investigation.

“They’re grave threats…why does it take this sort of effort for it to get the attention that it needs? It should have had it already.”

