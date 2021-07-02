CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing a “Leave No Trace” campaign for visitors to protect the state’s natural landscapes and destinations.

The division partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to encourage sustainable tourism built on the following principles: Plan ahead and prepare; Trash your trash; Be careful with campfires; Keep New Hampshire’s wildlife wild; Stick to the trails and camp overnight night; Leave it as you find it; and Share the outdoors.

In recent years, an increased interest in hiking and the outdoors has led to issues with overcrowding in New Hampshire and other areas.

“The state’s tourism industry has been incredibly resilient over the last year and a half, and we are expecting to see close to $1.8 billion in summer travel spending,” says Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “This is great news for our state, but we need to make sure that all travelers are educated on ways to stay safe, as well as protect and respect the natural resources for which New Hampshire is famous.”

