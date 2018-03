CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Starting Wednesday, drivers in New Hampshire will no longer be allowed to use hand-held cellphones while driving.

The new law also applies to other hand-held devices including GPS units, tablets and laptops.

Violators will face a $100 fine for the first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for subsequent offenses within a 24-month period.

Bluetooth or other hands-free electronic devices will be allowed.