NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire father says school leaders are not doing enough to protect students when someone tests positive.

The first day of school got off to a bumpy start for Brian Rocco’s family after his 9-year-old daughter was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

She is now isolating at home but Rocco said the Nashua school system should have done more to protect her and others.

“The parents weren’t even notified until after school,” he explained.

His daughter and her fellow classmates received a letter from the principal telling the parents of the possible exposure. But, Rocco said he is concerned that his daughter and the other kids were still allowed to take the bus home.

“They should have just called the parents, let them know what is up,” he said. “To stick them on a bus full of other kids and potentially expose them and expose other families is wrong.”

In a letter to parents, the school district said they followed their COVID-19 protocol.

“Your child may attend school as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms of illness. If you observe your child is symptomatic or develops symptoms, please keep the child at home and seek testing for COVID-19,” the letter read in part.

Rocco said will be playing it safe and keeping his daughter and his two sons at home until they receive a negative test.

“My boys, they want to go play with their sister, they know they can’t right now,” he said. “We are working on trying to make sure they all get tested because I don’t want my kids to be responsible for someone else to be sick.”

