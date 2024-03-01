CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who prompted an Amber Alert on Friday when he allegedly fled with his two children is now facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a woman’s death in Berlin, New Hampshire, officials said.

Dustin Mark Duren, 37, has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, of Main Street, in Berlin, on Thursday, after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau.

Early Friday morning, an Amber Alert was issued for Duren and for the two children, ages 4 and 1, who were believed to be travelling with him. Around 11 a.m., citizens saw Duren’s vehicle outside a restaurant on Key Road in Keene, New Hampshire and called police. All three were found safely.

Duren is scheduled to be arraigned in 1st Circuit Court – District Division in Berlin on Monday.

