NH fire chief charged with driving while intoxicated following crash

FREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire chief in New Hampshire is facing charges after he hit a vehicle before crashing into a utility pole, police say.

Officers responded Oct. 5 about 9:36 p.m. to the area of Main Street (Route 107) and Kelsey Drive for reports of a rollover motor vehicle accident, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2003 Mitsubishi Gallant resting against a utility pole off the southbound lane of Route 107 and a 2013 Ford F-350 pickup truck on its side approximately 40 yards off the southbound lane of Route 107, police say.

Officers determined that William Campbell, 49, of Fremont was traveling north on Main Street when his vehicle apparently crossed the center line and struck the Mitsubishi, which spun around and hit a utility pole.

Campbell’s truck then exited the southbound lane, striking and breaking a utility pole, according to police.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Joshua Goucher, 18, and a female passenger, whose name was not released, were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released, police say.

Campbell was placed under arrest, charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Brentwood fire chief and Nashua fire lieutenant, Campbell is scheduled to be arraigned in Brentwood District Court on Oct. 18.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)