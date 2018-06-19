NH fire officials investigating fatal mobile home blaze in Exeter

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — Fire officials are investigating a fatal early morning fire in Exeter, New Hampshire, police said.

Exeter firefighters and police officers responding to a report of a structure fire at Hayes Mobile Home Park about 3:59 a.m. Tuesday found a trailer on fire, police said.

After extinguishing the blaze, the body of a person was found inside. That person’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)