HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through the floor while battling a massive fire that destroyed a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at a two-family home on Greeley Street around shortly before 2 p.m. found flames ripping through the structure.

Video from SKY7 HD showed smoke pouring out of the home’s roof, most of which was destroyed by the raging blaze.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and another firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through the first floor into the basement, according to Hudson fire officials.

All nine residents of the home were able to get out safely, firefighters said.

Debra Devost says she had just gotten out of the shower when she smelled smoke coming from her neighbor’s home.

“I went looking around and it’s nothing in my home. So I open the basement door and I could see a little bit of smoke, as I said on the ceiling part when I looked down the stairs,” she said.

The burned-out home was deemed a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

“It’s hard at our age to start over again, but you have to,” Devost added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)