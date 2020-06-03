NH firefighter suspended, accused of posting offensive content on social media

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lebanon, New Hampshire firefighter was placed on leave Wednesday after officials received complaints regarding the firefighter’s posts on social media.

An investigation is underway to review the content of the posts.

“The conduct of our first responders, on and off duty, is something we take seriously,” according to a statement released by the department. “The subject of the posting was not reflective of the values of the Town of Lebanon or the members of our Fire/EMS department.”

