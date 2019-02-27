NH firefighters recover body of boy who died in blaze at home that housed guinea pig shelter

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a young boy was recovered from a fire at a home in Hampton that housed a guinea pig sanctuary early Wednesday morning, the New Hampshire’s state fire marshal said.

Firefighters responding to 32 Thorwald Ave. just before 1 a.m. began battling the heavy fire in an attempt to stop the winds from carrying it over to adjacent structures.

Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said the remains of the boy were recovered from the rubble of the burnt out home. Eight people were said to be in the home, three adults and five children. Seven people had escaped by the time crews arrived.

The house was engulfed in flames and several attempts were made to rescue the child but crews were unable to get inside, according to Hampton Fire Captain Justin Cutting.

“The fire building was heavily involved and there was no access made to that initial building,” he said.

A woman was also taken to a Boston hospital with burn injuries. There was no immediate word on her condition.

It’s believed that the boy who died was visiting the home and under the age of 10.

The home also housed a guinea pig shelter, where the occupants took in dozens of the animals and sought to put them up for adoption.

Neighbor Nikki Nolan says she took the animals out of the cold and brought them into her home.

“We brought them all in last night. It was ongoing to about 5 o’clock this morning,” she said.

Three people in a neighboring home were forced to evacuate due to the wind-whipped flames.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)