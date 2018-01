NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Nashua, New Hampshire overnight.

Officials said that two occupants were trapped in a windowless second story bathroom. They stayed on the phone with dispatchers who helped firefighters locate and rescue them in the burning building.

Ten people were displaced and all are in stable condition.

