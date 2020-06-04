NH firefighters rescue woman, dog trapped in drain pipe

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters performed an incredible rescue in Nashua, New Hampshire Thursday after a woman and her dog became trapped in a drain pipe.

Concerned neighbors called for help after they heard the woman’s cries from six feet below the pavement.

According to the crew, the woman was chasing after her dog when they both became trapped. They wandered about 150 feet inside the tunnel system.

“She was stressed she was glad to get out she was relieved more than excited, she had been in there for a few minutes, she had been down there trying to do whatever she could do luckily somebody heard her,” Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The dog is also expected to be OK.

