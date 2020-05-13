NH gets $61M for testing; Stipends for nursing home staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nursing home staffers are getting paid more, and the state is getting more money for testing and contact tracing.

Coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

NURSING HOMES:

About 35% of New Hampshire’s nursing home residents have been tested for the coronavirus, and more than 22,000 of their caretakers have begun receiving hazard pay, state officials said Wednesday.

More than a dozen nursing homes or other long-term care facilities have experienced outbreaks, and their residents make up more than three-quarters of those who have died of COVID-19 in the state. In response, the state has ramped up testing and efforts to shore up what was already a struggling workforce.

A fund created last month to provide an extra $300 per week to workers has paid out more than $6 million so far, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said. On the testing front, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said 30 to 40% of nursing home residents have been tested, with a goal of 100% within two weeks.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 3,299 had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Eight new deaths were announced, for a total of 150.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

TESTING MONEY:

New Hampshire is getting over $61 million for coronavirus testing and contact tracing from federal relief funds, the state’s congressional delegation said Wednesday.

In early February, the delegation called on President Donald Trump to include in his 2021 budget proposal increased funding levels for federal efforts to support more COVID-19 testing in states.

New Hampshire has been expanding testing for the virus and it is actively conducting contact tracing, including when someone tests positive for antibodies to the virus.

___

VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS

New Hampshire colleges and universities are planning a variety of virtual celebrations for graduates while postponing in-person gatherings until the threat of the coronavirus subsides.

Both the University of New Hampshire and Saint Anselm College are holding virtual gatherings on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Colby-Sawyer College rescheduled its ceremony for Aug. 8, while Keene State College’s new date is Oct. 3. Dartmouth College pushed its in-person commencement to June 2021, but will host a virtual celebration June 14.

___

SOCIAL DISTANCING SCUFFLE

Police in Amherst say they are looking for a man accused of threatening and assaulting a Walmart employee after an argument over social distancing.

WMUR-TV reports police said the man got into an argument with another customer Tuesday about social distancing while the two were waiting in line. A worker tried to intervene, but then the man assaulted and threatened the employee before leaving the store, police said.

___

REOPENING RELIGION

The task force on reopening New Hampshire’s economy won’t be making recommendations regarding church services and other religious gatherings.

Instead, members said Wednesday that they have helped religious leaders draft guidelines that will be submitted directly to public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu.

Meanwhile, opponents of the governor’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people plan to gather outside the Statehouse on Saturday for a Christian worship service.

“The Constitutions of New Hampshire and the United States both protect our God-given right to public religious expression, assembly, and worship, and no governor has the authority in any situation — ever — to overrule the commandments of God for His People,” Andrew Manuse, chairman of ReopenNH, said in a statement.

Sununu said the religious leaders he’s spoken to want to take things slow.

“We’re not telling people they can’t practice their religion,” he said. “But they have to stay within guidelines of public health.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)