CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $1.2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the state’s congressional delegation announced.

Nearly $750,000 of the amount has been awarded to Land for Good in Keene through the USDA’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program to help farmers gain land access knowledge and skills and to improve their ability to successfully secure land.

The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture will receive $500,000 in federal funding to bolster access to mental health services for farmers.

It will address raising awareness of resources to address causes of stress and mental health challenges, such as financial decision making and stress mitigation courses, as well as providing funding and educational training to agricultural service and mental health providers.

The funding also will support targeted outreach to underserved farmer populations, including women, people of color and LGBTQ farmers in rural communities.

