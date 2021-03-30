CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting nearly $30.7 million in additional federal money to support COVID-19 vaccines to correct a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formula that previously shortchanged small states, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said Tuesday.

The money is coming from the December federal aid package, as well as the latest one, known as the American Rescue Plan.

The amount includes an installment Tuesday of more than $12.7 million through the December funding package, as well as nearly $18 million that will arrive through subsequent installments starting in April.

When all installments have been completed for New Hampshire, the state will have received nearly $43 million to boost vaccinations, Shaheen and Hassan, both Democrats, said in a statement.

The funding comes in addition to $40.9 million in school-focused vaccination funding from the current plan.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)