NH girl battling cancer uses Make-A-Wish request to save puppies

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old New Hampshire girl who is battling cancer could have picked anything for her Make-A-Wish request — and she chose to help the NHSPCA rescue puppies.

Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are teaming up to make Brooklyn’s dream come true Saturday when she helps puppies up for adoption find their forever homes, the organizations announced in a joint statement Thursday.

Brooklyn. who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in December of last year, was recently approved to receive a wish.

“Wish kids are given the opportunity to choose a wish to have something, go somewhere, meet someone, be something or give whatever they want, and it is within this decision that Brooklyn’s caring, thoughtful heart begins to protrude,” the statement read. “Through collaboration between Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and the New Hampshire SPCA, Brooklyn’s heartfelt wish of rescuing puppies will come true! With Brooklyn’s help, the NHSPCA has transported a group of rescued pups to New Hampshire.”

When asked why she chose this wish, the statement says Brooklyn replied, “I love animals and I would be very content knowing I helped animals live and find new homes.”

Brooklyn will be picked up at her home in Hampton Saturday morning and taken to the NHSPCA, where she will get to meet her dogs before the shelter opens.

Brooklyn, her friends, and her family members will all be sporting “Brooklyn’s Adoption Day” T-shirts.

“Everyone at the NHSPCA is very excited about helping to make Brooklyn’s wish come true of rescuing dogs from less fortunate shelters and helping them find new homes here in New Hampshire,” NHSPCA Humane Educations Manager Paula Parisi said in a statement. “We have high hopes that many families will find their new best friend at Brooklyn’s Rescue Adoption Day!”

