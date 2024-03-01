BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amber Alert for two children who were considered “missing and endangered” was cancelled after they were found safely Friday morning.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Berlin, NH in connection with the Amber Alert. Authorities said they discovered the children’s mother, Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, dead in an apartment at 1063 Main Street Thursday night.

The two girls, Elowyn Duren, 4, and Vaelyn Duren, 1, were with their biological father, Dustin Mark Duren, 37, who was placed under arrest after being located with the children.

Anyone with any further non-emergency information is asked to call the Berlin, NH Police Department directly at 603-752-3131 and or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

