CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A record $3.7 million was raised in 24 hours for New Hampshire nonprofits through NH Gives, an annual online fundraising event.

More than 13,000 people contributed to the event run by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits held June 8-9.

It’s the second record-breaking year for NH Gives. Last year, the event raised $3.37 million, more than the previous four years combined. A record 584 nonprofits participated in this year’s event.

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors contributed $460,000 in matching funds and people from around the state contributed more than $1 million in additional matching funds for individual organizations and issue areas.

Manchester Moves, a volunteer organization working to connect the city of Manchester to the rest of the state via rail trails and greenways, was the top online fundraiser raising just over $57,000. And more people gave to The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire than to any other organization participating in the event, exceeding its $45,000 goal. Both groups won $1,000 prizes.

