(WHDH) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday announced the passing of his mother.

In a post, he wrote, “After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, we said goodbye to mom today. An amazing life of accomplishments, she piloted our family through every day.”

Huge Thank You to the amazing staff of Cornerstone at Hampton. They made all the difference through mom’s toughest times. pic.twitter.com/FFFjSLESA0 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 7, 2024

Funeral and service information was not immediately available.

