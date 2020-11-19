NH Gov. Sununu announces statewide mask mandate in effort to curb COVID transmission

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that a statewide mask mandate will go into effect Friday in effort to curb “substantial community transmission” of COVID-19.

RELATED: Baker warns celebrating Thanksgiving ‘like normal’ could trigger major outbreak

“This is not a decision that came lightly, and many factors were taken into consideration with regards to the data, the impact, and the effects on our citizens, Sununu said during a news confernce.

The mandate applies to all indoor public spaces, in addition to outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, according to Sununu.

“People who have tuned into these press conferences for the last eight months know how seriously we have encouraged mask wearing, but today we are elevating that message even further given the seriousness of this crisis,” Sununu added. “Through this crisis, the state has remained consistent in urging folks to wear masks. They work, they help prevent the spread of COVID, and people should wear them.”

RELATED: RI to impose 14-day pause after Thanksgiving to slow COVID-19 surge

After analyzing data on increasing hospitalization rates, substantial community transmission throughout the entire state, and outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Sununu explained that it became clear that a mask mandate was in the best interest of all Granite Staters.

“By wearing your mask, you help us keep our friends, family, neighbors and critical workforce members and those they care for safe, as well as our economy open,” Sununu said.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire announced 447 new positive test results and a daily test positivity rate of 2.4 percent.

RELATED: CDC urges Americans to postpone travel plans, stay home on Thanksgiving

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.