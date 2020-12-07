NH Gov. Sununu monitoring for symptoms after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that he is monitoring for coronavirus symptoms after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, a member of my staff tested positive for COVID-19,” Sununu said in a tweet. “Like many workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune.”

Sununu noted that the staffer in question is “feeling fine” and has not been in the office since last Wednesday.

“I will continue to monitor for symptoms, as will all other members of my staff,” Sununu added.

Contact tracing found only one close contact within the governor’s office.

