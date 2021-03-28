NH Gov. Sununu urges patience with COVID-19 vaccine appointment website

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Gov. Chris Sununu urged New Hampshire residents to exercise patience as the state’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment website opens up to people ages 40 and over on Monday.

The Republican warned Sunday that during high volume times in the morning people may have to wait to book appointments through the Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, or VINI.

A new online waiting room feature will give users an estimated wait time, he said. And people should only attempt to sign in using one device.

“We have made upgrades to the system which will allow more than 1,000 people per minute to register with plenty of appointments for everyone,” Sununu said in a statement.

The University of New Hampshire, meanwhile is pushing back its commencement ceremonies from May 15 to May 23.

University President James Dean said in a message Friday that the change allows the ceremony at Wildcat Stadium to be held on a weekend day, which graduates had requested.

Dean said graduates need to register to attend and will have to submit a proof of a negative COVID-19 test. No decision has been made yet on whether guests will be allowed to attend, he added.

