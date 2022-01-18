MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu blasted a Massachusetts court in a letter Tuesday, saying its actions prevented New Hampshire officials from monitoring the father of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019.

Montgomery’s mother reported her missing at the end of 2021 and has criticized state and local response to her reports. But in a letter to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Sununu said Massachusetts officials played a role.

Sununu said Massachusetts DCYF officials requested their counterparts in New Hampshire conduct a home study of Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, and her step-mother Kayla Montgomery in December 2018. The New Hampshire agency requested more information before they did the study, but before they got it a Lawrence court gave Adam Montgomery sole custody in February 2019, Sununu said.

“As a result of your judge’s decision, New Hampshire officials were not afforded the ability to monitor Harmony’s safety. Had the court required that an Interstate Compact home study be completed, there would have been more checks in the system to help ensure Harmony’s safety when she was moved to New Hampshire,” Sununu wrote.

In a statement, the SJC said the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate has opened an investigation and the Massachusetts Trial Court is cooperating fully with that investigation and will cooperate with other investigations as authorized by law.

Adam Montgomery is accused of assaulting Harmony in 2019 and is currently being held without bail on assault charges. No one has been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance and there is a growing reward for information that leads to her being found.

