NH governor deems Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy essential workers amid coronavirus outbreak

(WHDH) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered non-essential businesses to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus last Friday but he made clear that two special workers can still continue with their duties.

The Republican governor took to Twitter Sunday to confirm that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are essential employees.

“They can still make it to your home,” he wrote.

All businesses not exempted by Sununu’s order had to suspend all in-person operations by midnight last Friday.

Grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, liquor stores, health care facilities, restaurants, news media, manufacturers and breweries are exempt. Construction is also allowed to continue.

We’ve seen hundreds of pictures of kids spreading positivity with their signs and chalk drawings. Reply with yours! While we all do our part by staying home, I’ve deemed the Easter Bunny (and tooth fairy!) as essential workers so they can still make it to your home. 🐰#603Pride pic.twitter.com/Rp7EmXPlQv — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 29, 2020

