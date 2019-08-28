NH governor ends battle over woman’s vanity plate showing common parental phrase

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire mother fought the state Department of Motor Vehicles over her 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common parental phrase and won.

Wendy Auger, of Rochester, was asked to turn over the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The state says phrases related to excretory acts or functions aren’t permitted.

Auger appealed the decision and pointed to another famous saying that adorns all Granite State plates.

“It says ‘Live free or die.’ I should be able to say, ‘Kids pee before we go,’ and I should have it on my license plate.”

Governor Chris Sununu took up Auger’s cause and stepped in to help by speaking with the commissioner at the DMV Wednesday. The two were able to come to an agreement to allow her to keep the plates.

“Upon this being brought to my attention I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years.” Sununu said in a statement. “I recently left a message on her phone to share the good news that her plate will not be recalled.”

Auger took to social media to express her delight writing, “This Sassy Momma Has Her Plates!!! #PB4WEGO“

She’s one of 92 New Hampshire drivers who received vanity plate recall letters this year. State records show there are 152,028 vanity plates on the road in New Hampshire.

A DMV spokesperson said plates must be rejected “when they do not conform to legal requirements.”

