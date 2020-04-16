NH governor extends remote learning through end of school year

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that schools across the Granite State would continue remote learning through the end of the school year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Earlier today, I informed superintendents across New Hampshire that we will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year,” Sununu said in a tweet.

Sununu said he acted early on making the decision to extend remote learning to allow districts a chance to begin planning for their summer programs.

“We will continue to work with school districts to identify opportunities to provide financial relief through the CARES Act, and we will do everything we can to ensure that districts do not experience a significant financial hardship because of this epidemic,” Sununu added.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he would make a decision on extending school closures in the near future. As of right now, schools in the Bay State are slated to remain closed until May 4.

