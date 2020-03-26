NH governor issues state-wide stay-at-home order

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu ordered the state’s 1.3 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Sununu announced that the order will remain in effect through at least May 4, as will the closure of all public schools.

People may still leave their homes for walks and exercise and for essential needs such as food and medical care. Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

“We cannot stress this enough, you must stay at your house unless absolutely necessary,” Sununu said at a press conference on Thursday.

The extension of the remote learning order will allow teachers parents and students more time to plan for the coming weeks, Sununu said.

Childcare centers will remain open for essential personnel.

